Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 44 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $473.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.