Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (WILD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

