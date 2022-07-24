Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 457,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,132. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

