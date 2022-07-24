Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 11,810 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,698 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

