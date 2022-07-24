Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.51. 25,116,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,395,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

