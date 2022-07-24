Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,345,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. 16,062,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,351,531. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

