Wing Finance (WING) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00029307 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $37.83 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,697,881 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

