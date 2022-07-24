Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $18.29 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010023 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.29 million and $42,310.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.44 or 0.07107071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00255798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00114771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00666253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00558567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

