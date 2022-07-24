Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $21.22. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 389,290 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $355,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $238,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $93,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

