WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $444,531.86 and approximately $3,574.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032957 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

