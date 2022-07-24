XMON Price Hits $21,743.90 on Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 118.1% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $21,743.90 or 0.97234696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and $276.37 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

