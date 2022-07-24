Ycash (YEC) Price Up 19.6% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,689,112 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

