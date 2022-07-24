YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.