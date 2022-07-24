ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.66.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.12%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.