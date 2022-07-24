Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

