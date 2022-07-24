ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.