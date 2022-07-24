ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213,652.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $213,652.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032893 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 207,717,641 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

