ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213,652.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $213,652.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032893 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 207,717,641 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.