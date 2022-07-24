Zoracles (ZORA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,948.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $104,828.07 and $1,948.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $19.19 or 0.00084297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.
Zoracles Coin Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
