205,301 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 205,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 7,520,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

