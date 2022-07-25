21,271 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. 35,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

