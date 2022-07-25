2,200 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MBB opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
