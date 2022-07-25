2,358 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.