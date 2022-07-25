24,315 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. 105,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.