2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.33. 2U shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 17,216 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $743.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.