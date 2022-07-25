3,350 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

