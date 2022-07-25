4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $332,901.57

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $332,901.57 and approximately $66.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

