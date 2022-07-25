58,832 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

