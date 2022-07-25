76,984 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 58,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,862. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

