8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,788. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $632.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.