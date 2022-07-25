A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

