Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

