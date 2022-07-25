abrdn plc Buys 47,618 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Duke Realty worth $62,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,572,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

