abrdn plc Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,020 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $56,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.