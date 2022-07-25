abrdn plc Has $64.98 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,467 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.58% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $64,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 82.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

