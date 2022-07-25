abrdn plc Has $95.59 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

abrdn plc grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.97% of Axon Enterprise worth $95,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.39 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.