abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $69,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $156.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

