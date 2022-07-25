abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,769 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.37% of Royalty Pharma worth $87,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.