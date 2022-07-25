abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401,287 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.