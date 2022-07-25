abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,928 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.