abrdn plc Sells 61,421 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,421 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $56,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

