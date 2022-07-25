abrdn plc Sells 63,252 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,252 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in WNS were worth $52,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WNS by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of WNS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of WNS by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.