Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 342,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average of $312.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

