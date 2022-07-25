Adshares Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00011245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $70.22 million and $11.43 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,555,783 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

