Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 225 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $355,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $473.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.