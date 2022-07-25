Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 255,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

