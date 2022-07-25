Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 122,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,176,687 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $40.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

