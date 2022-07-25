AKO Capital LLP Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 365,077 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 4.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of NIKE worth $369,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1,667.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $108.20. 62,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

