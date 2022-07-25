AKO Capital LLP Has $299.29 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,193 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 3.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.92% of Otis Worldwide worth $299,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,113. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.