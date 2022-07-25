AKO Capital LLP Purchases 133,949 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $181,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FICO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.81. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,511. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.90 and its 200-day moving average is $432.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

