Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 164,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,514. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,399,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

